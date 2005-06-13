Ethical Markets Adds Markets

Ethical Markets a half-hour series reporting on "responsible business and ethics practices, has added 23 new noncommercial stations.

According to CEO Gary Tomchuk, the show has been cleared in about 44 million households, with the show currently available to about half of those.

Tomchuk defines it as a financial lifestyle magazine. "There is a cause and effect for every dollar you spend," he says, "the show helps align that investment with your values."

New markets added include Washington, Daytona Beach, and Seattle. The show, from Ethical Markets Media, began airing in March.

