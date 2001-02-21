ET Weekend on ratings win streak

Following the trend of last period's sky-high ratings for Entertainment Tonight, Paramount's Entertainment Tonight Weekend is tracking to score its best numbers in more than six years.

From preliminary Nielsen Media Research household results for the week ending Feb. 11, ET Weekend should grab a 5.1, the highest score for any first-run weekly hour since June 1999's two-hour series finale for Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. The 5.1 for ET Weekend's "TV's Greatest Scandals" episode, is a 21% climb from the previous ratings period and a 34% jump from the same time last year.

In the past three weeks, ET Weekend's ratings have risen 55% (from a 3.3). For the week ending Feb. 4, ET's strip version (7.0) became the first syndicated show this season, besides Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, to move into 7.0 ratings territory. - Susanne Ault