ET Makes It 500
By Jim Benson
Paramount’s Entertainment Tonight marked its 500th consecutive win in access during the week ended Feb. 5, which encompassed the first two weekdays of the sweeps.
According to Nielsen’s national live-plus-same-day barter rankings, ET and its sister magazine, The Insider, were the only two magazines to post gains. ET earned a 5.4, 2% above the previous week and year, while The Insider (2.8) rose 4% for the week and 8% for the year.
King World’s second-place magazine, Inside Edition, finished at a 3.6, down 5% for the week and year. NBC Universal’s decade-old Access Hollywood (2.8) tied the sophomore The Insider, with its 2.8 unchanged for the week and up 4% for the year.
Telepictures’ Extra was fifth at 2.4, even for the week and higher by 9% for the year.
Also in access, Buena Vista Television’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire was the only game show to increase for the week, up 6% to a 3.5, but down 3% from the previous year. King World and Sony’s top-rated Wheel of Fortune (9.1) and Jeopardy (7.4) were also off a bit in both comparisons.
Of the top off-net access sitcoms, all were still getting healthy numbers but showing some signs of age. Everybody Loves Raymond finished up 2% to 6.7 for the week but down 11% for the year; Seinfeld was unchanged at 6.0, down 5% from a year ago; and Friends gained 4% to 5.3, off 9% from last year.
Daytime court shows were weaker overall during the week, while in talk, King World’s top-rated Oprah rose 4% to 7.6 while dipping 1% for the year; Paramount’s Dr. Phil at 5.5 also finished up 4% and was even for the year; BVT’s Live with Regis & Kelly held at 3.4 but fell 6% from last year; NBC U’s Maury was 3% higher at 3.0 but off 3% for the year; and Telepictures Ellen, at a 2.6, picked up 4% for the week and 8% for the year, the biggest improvement of any talker from the same week in 2005.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.