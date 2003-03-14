ET finds home on KMTV

KMTV(TV) Omaha, Neb., is ending its 6 p.m. newcast and replacing it with

Entertainment Tonight when that show moves to the station in September.

General manager Jim McKernan said of the move: "This change is being made due

to the overwhelming success Entertainment Tonight has enjoyed on WOWT the

past 12 years, where it has consistently outperformed its national average by 40

percent."

The 6 p.m. newscast has trailed two competitors in the market.

McKernan noted that his station continues to offer more than 20 hours of news

weekly.