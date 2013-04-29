Esteves Steps Down as Time Warner Cable CFO

In a surprise move Monday, Time Warner Cable today announced

that chief financial officer Irene Esteves is leaving the company, replaced by

Arthur Minson Jr., effective May 2.

Minson, who will assume the title executive VP and chief

financial officer, report to Time Warner Cable chairman and CEO Glenn Britt.

"We're delighted to welcome Artie back to Time Warner

Cable," Britt said. "His deep knowledge of the cable industry, the broad

experience he gained at AOL as CFO and COO, and his outstanding reputation in

the financial community make him a great addition to our management team."

