Esteves Steps Down as Time Warner Cable CFO
In a surprise move Monday, Time Warner Cable today announced
that chief financial officer Irene Esteves is leaving the company, replaced by
Arthur Minson Jr., effective May 2.
Minson, who will assume the title executive VP and chief
financial officer, report to Time Warner Cable chairman and CEO Glenn Britt.
"We're delighted to welcome Artie back to Time Warner
Cable," Britt said. "His deep knowledge of the cable industry, the broad
experience he gained at AOL as CFO and COO, and his outstanding reputation in
the financial community make him a great addition to our management team."
