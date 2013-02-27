Esteves: Sports Programming Moves a Defensive Play

Despite its recent forays into sports programming, Time Warner Cable chief financial officer Irene Esteves said the second largest MSO in the nation is committed to its distribution business.

"We still think it makes sense for us to be a distribution company," Esteves said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecommunications conference in San Francisco Wednesday.. "That's where we are focused."

Time Warner has entered into two high-profile sports deals over the past two years, purchasing long-term rights to air Los Angeles Lakers games in 2011 for an estimated $3 billion, which helped fuel the launch of its Time Warner Cable Sports Net and Time Warner Cable Deportes regional sports networks in the market. Earlier this year the MSO reached a deal to carry Los Angeles Dodger games on another RSN beginning next year for an estimated $8 billion.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.