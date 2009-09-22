Estelle Getty's Emmy Up For Sale On eBay

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is working to have the 1988 Emmy won by Estelle Getty taken off eBay.

Getty's trophy for supporting comedy actress for her work in "The Golden Girls" was put up for sale on the site last week by a seller that specializes in fine art. Initial asking price is $15,000. No bids had been made as of Monday afternoon.

When alerted to the pending auction, ATAS marketing VP Laurel Whitcomb said the TV Acad maintains a policy similar to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences with regards to its Oscars. If individuals or their heirs don't want the statue anymore, it becomes the property of the TV Acad and must be returned.

