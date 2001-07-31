ESS renews Asian MLB postseason rights

ESPN Star Sports has renewed its exclusive contract for the cable and

satellite postseason Major League Baseball broadcast rights across Asia.

The new two-year deal includes the All-Star Game, the Division Series, the

American League and National League Championship Series and the World Series for

2001 and 2002. ESS' rights will be nonexclusive for Korea and Taiwan.

The deal will also introduce an additional game to the roster of weekly

games, bringing the total number of regular-season games per week to three.

MLB programming will be aired on three ESPN Networks -- ESPN Asia, ESPN

Philippines and ESPN Taiwan -- delivering more than 1,160 hours of coverage

throughout Asia.

ESS is a 50-50 joint venture between ESPN and Star TV.