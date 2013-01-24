ESPN's Rachel Nichols Joins CNN and Turner Sports

Veteran ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols will join CNN and

Turner Sports, starting with the Super Bowl next week.

Nichols will report for both entities and will anchor a new

weekend sports program on CNN, which will launch later this year. For Turner,

Nichols will handle a wide variety of assignments including both NBA and Major

League Baseball. She will also report on major sporting events, including the

Olympics, for CNN.

The hire falls in line with new CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker's comments back in November that CNN needed to broaden its definition of what news is, saying that "news is not just about politics and war."

CNN also has weekend shows with Anthony Bourdain and Morgan Spurlock upcoming as well.

"We're just thrilled that a sports journalist of

Rachel's stature and expertise will now be a regular part of the CNN

lineup," said Zucker. "Her arrival,

beginning next week, is an important step in expanding the range of programming

and storytelling on CNN."

Nichols spent the past nine years at ESPN, working as a

correspondent for SportsCenter, Sunday NFL Countdown, NBA Countdown and

the net's newsmagazine show E: 60. She has also at times served as a

sideline reporter for Monday Night Football.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the CNN and Turner

Sports family," said Nichols. "I believe in Jeff's vision for CNN,

and have always admired the great work of Turner Sports and what David [Levy,

president, sales, distribution and sports, Turner Broadcasting System] has done

there. I'm looking forward to getting started at the Super Bowl."