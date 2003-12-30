ESPN’s Cold Pizza Wraps Up 2003

To cap off 2003, ESPN2’s morning show, Cold Pizza,this week will highlight the year’s biggest stories among major U.S. sports.

For Dec. 30, the topics will be horse racing and boxing. On Dec. 31, hockey and soccer will be discussed. On New Year’s Day, the NBA will be up; and Jan. 2, the conversation will shift to the NFL and pro golf. College football and baseball were the topics for Monday’s show.Cold Pizza, which debuted in late Oct., airs live from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET and is repeated from 9 to 11. The show, which covers sports, lifestyle, entertainment and politics, is one of ESPN’s attempts to attract casual viewers with original programming offerings.So far, though, the show has been a very modest draw. For the week of Dec. 15, Cold Pizza’s ratings were cool, waffling between a 0.1 and a 0.2. But ESPN said the ratings are an improvement over what had been running in the time slots.