ESPN's Bob Ley to Cohost 22nd Annual B&C Hall of Fame Awards

ESPN SportsCenter

anchor Bob Ley has been named cohost of the 22nd annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame ceremony, to be held Monday,

Oct. 29, at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York.

ESPN's longest-serving commentator joins previously

announced Access Hollywood

correspondent Michelle Beadle as cohost of the annual black-tie event, which

has honored more than 300 industry leaders since its inception.

Ley has been with ESPN since the network's third day of

operation in 1979, hosting both SportsCenter

and Outside the Lines since the

latter's debut in 1990. A lifelong soccer fan, Ley has served as play-by-play

announcer for ABC and ESPN's coverage of the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament,

as well as ESPN's on-site coverage of the World Cup in South Africa and the

Women's World Cup in Germany.

His contributions to the sport earned him the Honorary

All-America Award from the National Soccer Coaches Association of America.

Ley has also hosted ESPN's NFL Draft coverage, the NCAA

basketball tournament studio show and several NCAA basketball Final Fours. He

has also been a play-by-play announcer for college basketball, boxing and CBA

basketball.

Ley was the first anchor to cover the 1989 World Series

earthquake in San Francisco live from

the site and served as the network's anchor for its first studio show following

the Sept. 11 attacks. The native New Jerseyan began his career in television as

a production manager and sports/public affairs director before joining ESPN.