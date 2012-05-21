ESPN's Beadle to NBCU

ESPN's Michelle Beadle is headed to NBCUniversal, where she will contribute to multiple platforms, including Access Hollywood and NBC Sports.

Beadle will be based in New York, from where she will serve as a correspondent for Access Hollywood. She'll also contribute to NBC's coverage of the summer Olympics in London, both for NBC Sports and Access Hollywood. In addition, she'll cover such events as the 2012 NFL Kickoff, horse-racing's Triple Crown, and she'll be featured in new programs being developed for NBC Sports Network.

Beadle joins NBCUniversal from ESPN where she most recently served as co-host of the studio show SportsNation on ESPN2, appeared on 1050 ESPN New York as the New York SportsCenter anchor for ESPN Radio's The Michael Kay Show, and co-hosted Winners Bracket for ESPN Sports Saturday on ABC.

Prior to ESPN, Beadle worked on-air for YES Network. In addition to that, Beadle was hired in 2007 by People Magazine and People.com, where she hosted the online feature "What You Missed over the Weekend," and served as a Red Carpet reporter for the Golden Globes, Grammy Awards, SAG Awards and the Tony Awards.