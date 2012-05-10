ESPNand ACC Extend Multi-Platform Deal Into 2027
ESPN and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) have announced
an extension to their exclusive agreement through the 2026-27 season that will
add more games, expand sponsorship rights and provide additional content a
number of ESPN's multimedia platforms.
"This expansion and extension of our exclusive agreement
brings tremendous value to our company and to ACC fans everywhere," John
Skipper, president, ESPN and co-chair, Disney Media Networks, said in a
statement. "We look forward to showcasing this premier conference across all
platforms through 2027."
As part of the deal, ESPN will see an increase of 30
conference men's basketball games per year and two more conference tournament
games. In addition, 14 more conference-controlled football games will be
televised each year and ESPN will have the right to televise three Friday ACC
football contests annually which will include a standing commitment from Boston
College and Syracuse to each host one game as well as an afternoon or evening
game on Thanksgiving Friday.
Also, the deal provides for ESPN coverage of more women's
basketball and dozens more Olympic sports competitions ESPN platforms.
For the first time, ESPN has also acquired title sponsorship
rights, subject to conference approval, beyond football to all other conference
championships including the men's and women's basketball tournaments. The ACC
Men's Basketball Tournament, televised in its entirety on ESPN networks and its
syndication partner Raycom, has never been sponsored in its 59-year history.
ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has
exclusive rights to every conference-controlled football and men's basketball
game, plus women's basketball and Olympic sports matchups, and all ACC
championship events.
