ESPN/ABC's Nesvig Dies of Lymphoma

Timothy Willem Nesvig, 30, account executive at ESPN/ABC Sports Customer Marketing and Sales in New York and the son of Jon Nesvig, president of sales for Fox, died Feb. 8 at City of Hope Cancer Center in Duarte, Calif., after an 18-month battle with lymphoma.

Nesvig was also a former media supervisor at Carat in New York and a media buyer at DDB/Needham there.

Nesvig was born Oct. 23, 1974, in Santa Monica, Calif., and graduated from Greenwich High School in 1992. Nesvig received a bachelor's degree in economics from Bucknell University, where he was captain of the water polo team and both an All American and an Academic All American. In 1996, he received the Christy Matthewson Award as Bucknell's top male athlete. In high school, he was a varsity swimmer and water polo player, also earning All American honors in the latter.

Nesvig is survived by his parents, Jon and Hanneke Nesvig, of Riverside, Conn., and two sisters, Mieke and Carrie Nesvig, both of New York.

A memorial service will be held Monday, Feb. 28, at 4:30 p.m. at the New York Society for Ethical Culture, 2 West 64th Street, New York.

Tax-deductible donations may be made to the Tim Nesvig Fellowship for Lymphoma Research, City of Hope Cancer Center, c/o Kathleen Kane, 1055 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 1200, Los Angeles, CA 90017.