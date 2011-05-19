ESPNWins Big at SBJ/SBD Sports Business Awards

It was a banner

night for ESPN during Wednesday night's SBJ/SBD Sports Business Awards, with

the network taking home three trophies.

ESPN was selected

as the winner of the Sports Media category, and ESPN's family of networks

(which include ESPN2, ESPN Classic, ESPNews, etc.) as named the best in Sports

Television. George Bodenheimer, president of ESPN/ABC Sports took home Sports

Executive of the Year.

Other notable winners

include Turner Sports for Best in Digital Sports Media and Daktronics

in the Best in

Sports Technology category. Tennis legend Billie Jean King was honored with the

Lifetime Achievement Award.

"We are pleased to

honor the visionaries who are driving the sports industry with our fourth

annual Sports Business Awards," says Richard Weiss, publisher of the SportsBusiness

Journal and SportsBusiness Daily. "The winners and nominees being

honored [Wednesday] are pushing innovation with smart thinking and creative

approaches."

Full list of

winners below:

Lifetime

Achievement - Billie Jean King

Sports Executive

of the Year - George Bodenheimer, President, ESPN/ABC Sports

Athletic Director

of the Year - DeLoss Dodds, University of Texas

Professional

Sports Team of the Year - San Francisco Giants

Professional

Sports League of the Year - National Hockey League

Sports Event of

the Year - 2010 ING New York City Marathon

Best in Sports

Media - ESPN

Best in Sports

Television - ESPN Networks

Best in Digital

Sports Media - Turner Sports

Best in Talent

Representation and Management - CAA Sports

Best in Corporate

Consulting, Marketing and Client Services - GMR Marketing

Best in Property

Consulting, Sales and Client Services - AEG Global Partnerships

Best in Sports

Event and Experiential Marketing - The Marketing Arm

Sports Sponsor of

the Year - Subway

Sports Facility of

the Year - Target Field

Best in Sports

Technology - Daktronics