ESPNWins Big at SBJ/SBD Sports Business Awards
It was a banner
night for ESPN during Wednesday night's SBJ/SBD Sports Business Awards, with
the network taking home three trophies.
ESPN was selected
as the winner of the Sports Media category, and ESPN's family of networks
(which include ESPN2, ESPN Classic, ESPNews, etc.) as named the best in Sports
Television. George Bodenheimer, president of ESPN/ABC Sports took home Sports
Executive of the Year.
Other notable winners
include Turner Sports for Best in Digital Sports Media and Daktronics
in the Best in
Sports Technology category. Tennis legend Billie Jean King was honored with the
Lifetime Achievement Award.
"We are pleased to
honor the visionaries who are driving the sports industry with our fourth
annual Sports Business Awards," says Richard Weiss, publisher of the SportsBusiness
Journal and SportsBusiness Daily. "The winners and nominees being
honored [Wednesday] are pushing innovation with smart thinking and creative
approaches."
Full list of
winners below:
Lifetime
Achievement - Billie Jean King
Sports Executive
of the Year - George Bodenheimer, President, ESPN/ABC Sports
Athletic Director
of the Year - DeLoss Dodds, University of Texas
Professional
Sports Team of the Year - San Francisco Giants
Professional
Sports League of the Year - National Hockey League
Sports Event of
the Year - 2010 ING New York City Marathon
Best in Sports
Media - ESPN
Best in Sports
Television - ESPN Networks
Best in Digital
Sports Media - Turner Sports
Best in Talent
Representation and Management - CAA Sports
Best in Corporate
Consulting, Marketing and Client Services - GMR Marketing
Best in Property
Consulting, Sales and Client Services - AEG Global Partnerships
Best in Sports
Event and Experiential Marketing - The Marketing Arm
Sports Sponsor of
the Year - Subway
Sports Facility of
the Year - Target Field
Best in Sports
Technology - Daktronics
