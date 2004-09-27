ESPN Ups New-Media Mavens

Manish Jha, senior vice president and general manager, emerging media and data services at ESPN, has been named senior VP, ESPN Mobile, in charge of ESPN's wireless businesses worldwide.

Those include deals with a host of carriers for everything from scores and headlines, to games and ring tones.

In a related move, John Kosner, SVP and GM of ESPN.com, has been named SVP, ESPN New Media. In addition to continuing to head up the Web site, he will oversee ESPN's broadband and interactive TV initiatives.

