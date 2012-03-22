ESPN, Tops in Men's Sports Ad Sales, Branches Out to Women

Ed

Erhardt, president of ESPN global customer marketing and sales, says not only

will his sales team be touting cross-platform selling at the network's May

upfront presentation, but he believes that for the first time it will have

an audience of media buyers eager to capitalize on all of the multi-screen

sales opportunities offered.

TV

sports ad sales has been doing some of its briskest business ever, first with

the NFL season and now with the NBA, and the outlook for the MLB season is also

mighty bright. ESPN is a major player in all of those live sports

telecasts and Erhardt says ad sales are running ahead of last season's levels.

In

addition to its ad sales in traditionally male sports, ESPN is venturing more

heavily into marketing its women's sports telecasts and concentrating on ad

growth there too.

Last October, ESPN launched

espnW, an initiative to connect female fans with sports, which included Website

espnW.com. How has that progressed from an advertising sales standpoint?

Our

espnW effort has been particularly successful so far. We have about 2 million

unique visitors to the site each month. Right now, we are tying the site into

our NCAA Women's Basketball Championship tournament coverage on the TV network.

Nike, Gatorade and P&G's Venus and Secret brands were founding partners. In

February, Oakley became an official partner, and Colavita, the Italian food

products company, just formed a new Women's Professional Cycling team,

co-branded with espnW. We are finding that advertisers who are with us for men's

sports, like Nike, Gatorade and P&G, are now spending additional dollars

with us toward the female sports audience. For example, P&G's Gillette is a

big advertiser in our male sports telecasts, and Venus is now advertising in

our women's sports offerings.

So this is an area of great

potential sales growth?

Yes.

More women are not only watching more traditional men's sports but are also

watching more women's sports. And those numbers keep increasing each year.

TV ratings for the NBA are up for

the regular season to date. How has that affected ESPN's NBA ad

sales?

We are

seeing strong advertiser demand for our NBA telecasts, particularly as the

season winds down and we get closer to the playoffs. On ESPN, season-to-date

ratings are up 5% and we are averaging 1.5 million viewers per telecast, and on

ABC, ratings are up 12% and we are averaging 4.3 million viewers per telecast.

The March 4 Miami Heat-Los Angeles Lakers game on ABC drew 7 million

viewers, the largest audience on ABC for a non-Christmas Day regular season

game ever. The NBA playoffs will be one of the strongest opportunities on

television in April, May and June for advertisers to reach mass sports

audiences on a regular basis. We will be televising the NBA Eastern Conference

playoffs on ESPN and ABC, as well as the NBA Finals on ABC.

The Major League Baseball regular

season begins in a few weeks. How are sales going for that?

The

baseball market, like the NBA, is also strong. There seems to be more of an anticipation

for the baseball season by advertisers than in the past. One thing that helped

was that the MLB negotiations with the players' association to come up with a

new collective bargaining agreement were resolved quietly. So advertisers had

some peace of mind about the MLB season. Also, a lot of our baseball inventory

for this season was sold in the last upfront, so we are building off a good

base going into the season.

What about sales for the MLB

post-season and the Home Run Derby telecast the night before the All-Star game

in July?

The

Home Run Derby is pretty well sold already. There are a lot of multiyear deals

in baseball for the post-season and the Home Run Derby and there isn't a

baseball sales plan that we have sold that doesn't include some Home Run Derby

telecast inventory as part of the package.

Where do you stand with NASCAR

and NFL sales?

It's

still a bit early for both of those. We have the second half of the season in

NASCAR which begins in late July. But we feel good at where we will end up with

that. Fox seems to be doing well with its sales for the first half. Our

NFL sales will begin heating up as we get closer to the upfront in May and at

that point NFL selling will be dominant for us for a while.

ESPN adds expert commentators to

its sports telecasts, shoulder programming and as online contributors on an

ongoing basis. Among the big names added recently were Chris Evert as a

year-round tennis analyst and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as a columnist on ESPN.com.

Is this something you use as a sales tool?

We don't

sell based on their names per se, but adding former stars in their respective

sports positions the network in the minds of viewers as being a leading

authority in each of the sports we cover and televise. And the more viewers we

get, the more attractive we are to advertisers.

ESPN has been touting multiplatform

ad sales for several years now. Why do you believe this upfront will be the

year that a large influx of clients will begin to put more dollars into digital

and mobile?

For a

long time, advertisers believed they could reach NFL fans through digital

advertising because of the popularity of fantasy leagues. But now they are

realizing that those fans are online for MLB and the NBA content in large

numbers also; these fans are going to our sites not only for fantasy and stats

but for live games and video highlights. And we are offering those same

online live events and highlights via mobile devices. In the past few

months we have been seeing a lot of digital scatter sales for our NBA and MLB content.

This is a new trend. And it's not just for digital display ads. It's also for

advertising in video and it's not just online but also on mobile. There is

clearly an appetite for live games on every device. This will be the first year

of a true multimedia upfront.

And the advertising you carry

online and on mobile in your live sports telecasts are all sold separately from

the advertising in your TV telecasts?

Yes, it is all sold

separately, so that the advertising online or mobile is not necessarily the

same ads that are running at the same time on the TV telecasts.