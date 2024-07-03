ESPN To Roll Out July 4 Hot Dog Eating Contest Without Champion Joey Chestnut
Defending men’s champion banned from annual contest
ESPN will celebrate the July 4 holiday with live coverage of the annual Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest without arguably the event's most famous contestant, 16-time champion Joey Chestnut.
The competitive eating event will begin Thursday morning with coverage of the women’s competition at 10:45 am, followed by the men’s competition at 12 noon, according to the network. ESPN Outside the Lines host Jeremy Schaap and Major League Eating president Rich Shea will host the competition for ESPN, which is airing the Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 21st consecutive year.
Conspicuously absent from this year’s festivities is Chestnut, who has won the men's competition every year since 2016. Chestnut was banned from this year’s competition after signing a sponsorship deal with Impossible Foods, which makes plant-based hot dogs, according to ESPN.
Chestnut instead will compete in a Labor Day hot dog eating contest against Takeru Kobayashi that will stream live on Netflix.
Along with ESPN’s live coverage of the event, streaming channel ESPN3 will offer isolation cameras of the top-ranked women’s competitor Miki Sudo and men’s participant Geoffrey Esper. Other competitors include Mayoi “Ebimayo” Ebihara, Nick Wehry, Michelle Lesco, James Webb and Patrick Bertoletti.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.