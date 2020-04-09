ESPN to Air NBA H.O.R.S.E. Tournament

ESPN this weekend will televise a new NBA H.O.R.S.E shooting tournament featuring NBA and WNBA players, the network said Thursday.

The NBA Horse Challenge Presented by State Farm will pit eight NBA and WNBA players in a skills competition in which participants will match shots against one another in a single-elimination competition from their respective, isolated home courts. The first rounds will launch April 12 on ESPN and the ESPN App, with the final rounds airing on April 16, said the network.

Participating current and former NBA players include Chris Paul, Trae Young, Zach LaVine, Paul Pierce, Chauncey Billups and Mike Conley Jr.. WNBA players include Tamika Catchings and Allie Quigley.

Players must describe each shot attempt, specifying the type of score they intend to make before taking a shot, such as a bank shot or swish. Dunking is prohibited. The first player in each game to accumulate the letters “H-O-R-S-E” after failing to match five shots is eliminated, according to ESPN.

State Farm will donate more than $200,000 on behalf of the participants to charities focused on coronavirus response efforts, said ESPN.