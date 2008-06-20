ESPN Taps Morning SportsCenter Anchors

ESPN announced the anchors that will be joining Hannah Storm on the upcoming morning editions of SportsCenter.

Current SportsCenter anchors Steve Berthiaume, Linda Cohn, Josh Elliott, Robert Flores and Chris McKendry will be anchoring in the mornings.

Cohn and Berthiaume will handle anchoring duties from 6-9 a.m., Storm will be paired with Elliott from 9 a.m. -12 p.m. and McKendry and Flores will anchor from 12-3 p.m.

“The depth and talent of our existing SportsCenter anchor team ensures the daily SportsCenters will meet the high standard set by its nightly predecessor,” said Norby Williamson, executive vice president, production. “Producing nine additional hours of live SportsCenter illustrates our commitment to satisfying fans’ needs for sports news that is immediate, interactive and entertaining.”

Sage Steele will present the SportsCenter updates during the 6 a.m.- 12 p.m. block, every 20 minutes.

The new morning editions of SportsCenter will begin August 11, tied to the start of the Beijing Olympics.