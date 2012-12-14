Trending

ESPN Suspends Rob Parker Indefinitely for RG3 Comments

Following his controversial comments about Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III on Thursday morning, ESPN has suspended Rob Parker indefinitely.

"Following [Thursday's] comments, Rob Parker has been suspended until further notice. We are conducting a full review," said an ESPN spokesperson. Parker drew fire for racially-charged comments he made Thursday on ESPN 2's morning debate program, First Take about Griffin, who is Africian-American.

Parker appears on numerous ESPN programs, including First Take, SportsCenter and Around the Horn, and is a frequent contributor to ESPN.com.