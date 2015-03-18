ESPN Steps into 'Premier Boxing Champions' Ring

ESPN is the latest network to join the Premier Boxing Champions stable, signing a multi-year agreement to televise 12 live boxing cards a year.

The Premier Boxing Champions on ESPN, created in association with boxing promoter Al Haymon, will debut July 11, the first of 12 two-hour primetime fight cards on the sports network, with ESPN Deportes televising all PBC On ESPN fights as part of its Noche de Combates series, said network officials.

In addition, broadcast network ABC will air several Saturday afternoon boxing telecasts.

Live coverage will also be available through WatchESPN on computers, smartphones, tablets, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One via an affiliated video provider. The agreement also includes worldwide rights via ESPN International.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.