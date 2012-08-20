ESPN Signs Musburger to Multiyear Extension

ESPN has inked veteran broadcaster Brent Musburger to a

multiyear extension, the network announced Monday.





Musburger will continue his role as a leading play-by-play commentator for ESPN

and ABC. He primarily works college sports for ESPN, calling the weekly Saturday

Night Football series on ABC and several bowl games a year, including

the BCS National Championship. He also works men's college basketball, most

recently working ESPN's "Big Monday" telecasts.





"There are few sports moments better than turning on an event and hearing

the signature â€˜you are looking live' open from Brent Musburger,"

said Mark Gross, ESPN senior VP and executive producer, production.

"Brent is a leader in this industry among his peers and will continue to

be the voice of many of our top telecasts."





"I couldn't be happier about staying at ESPN," said Musburger.

"It was never a consideration for me to move on from here. The people I

work for and with are some of the best in the industry. I love the atmosphere

at college events and surrounding myself around college athletes. Hey, that's

how I stay young."



