ESPN Shutting Down 3D Channel at Year's End

After three years, ESPN is shutting down its 3DTV network at

the end of the year and said it will distribute resources to other ESPN

services.

The company, which bowed

ESPN3D in June 2010, initially to bullish prospects, said there was not

enough interest in the service from a consumer perspective. ESPN will close the

network, which had carriage deals with six top distributors making the channel

available to some 75 million households, though only a limited number of pay-TV

customers actually subscribe to it.

It's offered on Comcast, DirecTV, Time Warner Cable, Cox

Communications, Bright House Networks and Verizon FiOS TV, ESPN said. The

network had been producing some 140 live events annually. To view the channel,

a customer typically had to buy a 3D

level of service. The need to use 3D glasses has also been cited as an

impediment to 3DTV uptake.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.