ESPN Shutting Down 3D Channel at Year's End
After three years, ESPN is shutting down its 3DTV network at
the end of the year and said it will distribute resources to other ESPN
services.
The company, which bowed
ESPN3D in June 2010, initially to bullish prospects, said there was not
enough interest in the service from a consumer perspective. ESPN will close the
network, which had carriage deals with six top distributors making the channel
available to some 75 million households, though only a limited number of pay-TV
customers actually subscribe to it.
It's offered on Comcast, DirecTV, Time Warner Cable, Cox
Communications, Bright House Networks and Verizon FiOS TV, ESPN said. The
network had been producing some 140 live events annually. To view the channel,
a customer typically had to buy a 3D
level of service. The need to use 3D glasses has also been cited as an
impediment to 3DTV uptake.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.