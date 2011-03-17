ESPN Sets Record With 5.9 Million Brackets For March Madness

ESPN.com saw a record 5.9 million brackets submitted for their annual Men's Tournament Challenge, up 24% from last year's 4.8 million.

In

the ‘National Bracket,' which shows the percentage of people who picked

each winner, the majority of fans picked a final four of Kansas, Ohio

State, Duke, and Pittsburgh. Almost 26% went on to pick Ohio State as the

eventual National Champion. A breakdown of how many times each team was

selected to win in each round can be found on their website.

At one point ESPN.com saw 5,180 brackets submitted per minute, or 86 per second.