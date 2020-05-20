ESPN Plus Sets November Return for 'Peyton's Places'

ESPN+ will return its football-themed series Peyton’s Places for a second season in November, the network said Wednesday.

The series, hosted by iconic NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, is scheduled to return with 15 episodes beginning Thanksgiving weekend and running through Super Bowl Sunday, said officials.

The series follows Manning as he explores football’s history and cultural impact through conversations with players, coaches and other key figures, according to the sports streaming service.

“Peyton is the perfect guide to bring fans close to the places and people that helped make the NFL what it is today,” said ESPN executive VP, content Connor Schell. “Season one of Peyton’s Places was a fun, fantastic trip through football and we’re excited to bring the second chapter to ESPN+ with Peyton and NFL Films.”