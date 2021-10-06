ESPN Selects Mike Greenberg to Host ‘NBA Countdown’ Show
Greenberg replaces recently departed Maria Taylor
ESPN has named Mike Greenberg host of its NBA Countdown pregame and halftime shows, three months after the departure of former show host Maria Taylor.
Greenberg, who hosts ESPN’s Get Up! morning show, will take over for Taylor, who left ESPN for NBC Sports this past July. Taylor’s departure came weeks after she was embroiled in a controversy surrounding disparaging comments made against her by ESPN personality and former NBA Countdown host Rachel Nichols in a leaked 2020 phone call stating that Taylor was chosen as NBA Countdown host to cover up the network’s “crappy” record on diversity.
Joining Greenberg on the NBA Countdown show will be ESPN personalities Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon and Jalen Rose. The new team will debut Oct. 20 prior to ESPN’s season-opening NBA doubleheader telecast, said the network.
In addition, NBA Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson will frequently appear as an analyst throughout the National Basketball Association regular season and playoffs. ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski and The Undefeated’s Marc Spears will regularly contribute to all editions of NBA Countdown, the network said.
“This incredible collection of NBA Countdown commentators are among the most respected and recognized in sports broadcasting and their accomplishments are well-documented,” NBA and studio production senior VP David Roberts said in a statement.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.