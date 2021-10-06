ESPN Selects Mike Greenberg to Host ‘NBA Countdown’ Show

ESPN has named Mike Greenberg host of its NBA Countdown pregame and halftime shows, three months after the departure of former show host Maria Taylor.

Greenberg, who hosts ESPN’s Get Up! morning show, will take over for Taylor, who left ESPN for NBC Sports this past July. Taylor’s departure came weeks after she was embroiled in a controversy surrounding disparaging comments made against her by ESPN personality and former NBA Countdown host Rachel Nichols in a leaked 2020 phone call stating that Taylor was chosen as NBA Countdown host to cover up the network’s “crappy” record on diversity.

Joining Greenberg on the NBA Countdown show will be ESPN personalities Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon and Jalen Rose. The new team will debut Oct. 20 prior to ESPN’s season-opening NBA doubleheader telecast, said the network.

In addition, NBA Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson will frequently appear as an analyst throughout the National Basketball Association regular season and playoffs. ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski and The Undefeated’s Marc Spears will regularly contribute to all editions of NBA Countdown, the network said.

“This incredible collection of NBA Countdown commentators are among the most respected and recognized in sports broadcasting and their accomplishments are well-documented,” NBA and studio production senior VP David Roberts said in a statement.