ESPN Scores Most 2011 NAMIC Vision Awards

ESPN's World Cup programming help the sports network garner the lion's share of 2011 NAMIC Vision Awards, which the diversity organization announced Thursday.

ESPN won five awards, four of which were based on its FIFA 2010 World Cup programming, according to NAMIC, which for the first time touted its Vision Award winners online.

HBO won three awards, including best drama performance honors for actress Khandi Alexnder for her role in Treme, while BET won two awards, including best original movie or special (Black Girls Rock) and best variety/talk show (The Mo'Nique Show).

All NAMIC Award winners will be showcased on the organization's online site as part of 2011 NAMIC Vision Awards Winners Gallery. The gallery will feature 60-second clips of each award-winning program among the Vision Awards' 16 categories.

