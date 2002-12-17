ESPN scores with Junction
College-football fans huddled up on ESPN Saturday night for the premiere
of the sports network's second original movie.
The Junction Boys, the story of legendary coach Paul "Bear"
Bryant's 1954 summer training camp, grabbed a strong 3.5 rating Dec. 14.
Its lead-in, appropriately, was ESPN's Heisman Trophy awards show, which
notched a 3.1 rating, the event's highest rating in its nine years on ESPN.
The channel's first original movie, A Season on the Brink, earned a
3.4 rating for its debut in March.
