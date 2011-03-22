ESPN Scores 52 Sports Emmy Nominations

The

National Television Academy of Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday

the nominations for the Sports Emmy Awards, and ESPN, Inc. earned 52 of

them, the most of any submitting company.

The

nominations were led by the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, which

garnered 12 nominations, the most of any single entrant in ESPN history.

Sports coverage also drew a heavy batch of nominations, including five

for the NFL and four for the NBA. In addition, commentators Chris

Berman, Tom Jackson, Jon Gruden, Jeff Van Gundy, Kirk Herbstreit, Orel

Hershiser and Scott Van Pelt all received nominations.

Two of ESPN's acclaimed 30 for 30 documentary series received nominations, June 17, 1994 (documentary and editing) and The Two Escobars (documentary). The network's news magazine series, E:60 (6) and Outside the Lines (4) earned 10 nominations between them.

This

is the 10th time in 11 years that ESPN has led the industry in

nominations. ESPN has won 135 Sports Emmy Awards in 23 years. Full list of nominations below:

Live Special

Breeders Cup World Championship

2010 FIFA World Cup (ABC)

The NBA Finals (ABC)

Live Series

College Football

Monday Night Football

Live Event Turnaround

World Series of Poker Final Table

Outstanding Playoff Coverage

2010 FIFA World Cup

Edited Special

I Scored a Goal (ABC)

Sports Documentary

June 17, 1994

Outside the Lines: Robben Island: A Greater Goal (ESPN2)

The Two Escobars (ESPN Deportes)

Edited Series

E:60 (ESPN2)

Studio Show/weekly

College GameDay

Studio Show/daily

Pardon the Interruption

SportsCenter

Journalism

E:60 - Children of Bhopal (ESPN2)

Short Feature

E:60 - A League of her Own (ABC)

Outside the Lines: Santa Anita, A Dark History

Long Feature

E:60 - Josiah's Time (ESPN2)

E:60 - Survival 1 (ESPN2)

E:60 -- Unbreakable

Outside the Lines - Asian Carp

Outside the Lines - The Power of Dylan

Open/Tease

2010 FIFA World Cup (ABC)

NBA Draft

New Approaches - Short Format

Sport Science (ESPN.com)

Studio Host

Chris Berman

Scott Van Pelt

Studio Analyst

Kirk Herbstreit

Tom Jackson

Event Analyst

Jon Gruden

Orel Hershiser

Jeff Van Gundy (ABC)

Technical Team Remote

Winter X Games 14 (ESPN/ESPN2)

Technical Team Studio

2010 FIFA World Cup (ESPN/ABC)

Camerawork

2010 FIFA World Cup (ESPN/ABC)

Editing

2010 Scripps Howard Spelling Bee (ABC)

June 17, 1994

Writing

2010 FIFA World Cup (ESPN/ABC)

Music

2010 FIFA World Cup: Day One Tease (ESPN/ABC)

2010 FIFA World Cup: U2 7 Soweto Gospel Choir (ESPN/ESPN2/ABC)

Graphic Design

2010 FIFA World Cup

ESPNU College Football Whiparound (ESPNU)

Sports Science

Prod.Design/Art Direction

2010 FIFA World Cup (ESPN/ESPN2/ABC)

NBA Draft

ESPN NFL Unmasked

Technical Achievement

ESPN 3D (ESPN 3D)

"Enhanced Visual Accompaniment"

Promo - Institutional

"Is it Monday Yet"

Promo - Episodic

ESPN Films: 30 for 30

The Open Championship