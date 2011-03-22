ESPN Scores 52 Sports Emmy Nominations
The
National Television Academy of Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday
the nominations for the Sports Emmy Awards, and ESPN, Inc. earned 52 of
them, the most of any submitting company.
The
nominations were led by the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, which
garnered 12 nominations, the most of any single entrant in ESPN history.
Sports coverage also drew a heavy batch of nominations, including five
for the NFL and four for the NBA. In addition, commentators Chris
Berman, Tom Jackson, Jon Gruden, Jeff Van Gundy, Kirk Herbstreit, Orel
Hershiser and Scott Van Pelt all received nominations.
Two of ESPN's acclaimed 30 for 30 documentary series received nominations, June 17, 1994 (documentary and editing) and The Two Escobars (documentary). The network's news magazine series, E:60 (6) and Outside the Lines (4) earned 10 nominations between them.
This
is the 10th time in 11 years that ESPN has led the industry in
nominations. ESPN has won 135 Sports Emmy Awards in 23 years. Full list of nominations below:
Live Special
Breeders Cup World Championship
2010 FIFA World Cup (ABC)
The NBA Finals (ABC)
Live Series
College Football
Monday Night Football
Live Event Turnaround
World Series of Poker Final Table
Outstanding Playoff Coverage
2010 FIFA World Cup
Edited Special
I Scored a Goal (ABC)
Sports Documentary
June 17, 1994
Outside the Lines: Robben Island: A Greater Goal (ESPN2)
The Two Escobars (ESPN Deportes)
Edited Series
E:60 (ESPN2)
Studio Show/weekly
College GameDay
Studio Show/daily
Pardon the Interruption
SportsCenter
Journalism
E:60 - Children of Bhopal (ESPN2)
Short Feature
E:60 - A League of her Own (ABC)
Outside the Lines: Santa Anita, A Dark History
Long Feature
E:60 - Josiah's Time (ESPN2)
E:60 - Survival 1 (ESPN2)
E:60 -- Unbreakable
Outside the Lines - Asian Carp
Outside the Lines - The Power of Dylan
Open/Tease
2010 FIFA World Cup (ABC)
NBA Draft
New Approaches - Short Format
Sport Science (ESPN.com)
Studio Host
Chris Berman
Scott Van Pelt
Studio Analyst
Kirk Herbstreit
Tom Jackson
Event Analyst
Jon Gruden
Orel Hershiser
Jeff Van Gundy (ABC)
Technical Team Remote
Winter X Games 14 (ESPN/ESPN2)
Technical Team Studio
2010 FIFA World Cup (ESPN/ABC)
Camerawork
2010 FIFA World Cup (ESPN/ABC)
Editing
2010 Scripps Howard Spelling Bee (ABC)
June 17, 1994
Writing
2010 FIFA World Cup (ESPN/ABC)
Music
2010 FIFA World Cup: Day One Tease (ESPN/ABC)
2010 FIFA World Cup: U2 7 Soweto Gospel Choir (ESPN/ESPN2/ABC)
Graphic Design
2010 FIFA World Cup
ESPNU College Football Whiparound (ESPNU)
Sports Science
Prod.Design/Art Direction
2010 FIFA World Cup (ESPN/ESPN2/ABC)
NBA Draft
ESPN NFL Unmasked
Technical Achievement
ESPN 3D (ESPN 3D)
"Enhanced Visual Accompaniment"
Promo - Institutional
"Is it Monday Yet"
Promo - Episodic
ESPN Films: 30 for 30
The Open Championship
