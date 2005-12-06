ESPN To Ring in New Year

A pair of Disney corporate cousins will go head-to-head on New Year’s Eve. ESPN is close to announcing its own live, two-hour show from Times Square.

The show will air live from the Hard Rock Café New York in Times Square from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET on ESPN2.

ESPN is also expected to join coverage following its Giants-Raiders NFL game that night. The show will be re-aired for the West Coast.

ESPN personality Stuart Scott is expected to co-host along with an as-yet unnamed host, probably a woman.

The show will combine music and sports, with top athletes looking back at the year in sports.

Musical acts, including a headliner, are still being lined up, but performers already slated to appear include the New York Dolls, the Chesterfield Kings and The Charms.

The show will be presented under the ESPN Original Entertainment banner.

ABC will have its 34th edition of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve that night, hosted by Dick Clark and Ryan Seacrest and featuring performances by Hillary Duff.

