ESPN Reorganizes Content Oversight
By Ben Grossman
ESPN has reorganized its content division, leaving executive VP of content John Skipper with seven deputies reporting directly to him.
The moves include the formation of a new development unit, a cross-platform newsgathering operation, a centralization of talent and administration and a newly structured digital media push.
Now directly reporting into Skipper will be: Norby Williamson, ESPN executive VP, production; John Wildhack, ESPN executive VP, program acquisitions and& strategy; David Berson, ESPN executive VP, program planning & strategy; John Walsh, ESPN executive VP and executive editor; Keith Clinkscales, ESPN senior VP, content development and enterprises; Marie Donoghue, ESPN senior VP, business affairs and business development; and John Kosner, ESPN senior VP and GM, digital media.
The company also announced that Rob King will take over as editor-in-chief of ESPN.com. King has been a senior coordinating producer for ESPN since 2004.
ESPN veteran Steve Anderson takes over as executive VP news, talent and content operations, a new role in which he will oversee a centralized structure for ESPN talent and news.
