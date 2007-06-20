ESPN Reorganizes Content Oversight

ESPN has reorganized its content division, leaving executive VP of content John Skipper with seven deputies reporting directly to him.

The moves include the formation of a new development unit, a cross-platform newsgathering operation, a centralization of talent and administration and a newly structured digital media push.

Now directly reporting into Skipper will be: Norby Williamson, ESPN executive VP, production; John Wildhack, ESPN executive VP, program acquisitions and& strategy; David Berson, ESPN executive VP, program planning & strategy; John Walsh, ESPN executive VP and executive editor; Keith Clinkscales, ESPN senior VP, content development and enterprises; Marie Donoghue, ESPN senior VP, business affairs and business development; and John Kosner, ESPN senior VP and GM, digital media.





The company also announced that Rob King will take over as editor-in-chief of ESPN.com. King has been a senior coordinating producer for ESPN since 2004.





ESPN veteran Steve Anderson takes over as executive VP news, talent and content operations, a new role in which he will oversee a centralized structure for ESPN talent and news.