ESPN Reels in BASS Buyer

Continuing its retreat from the outdoor genre, ESPN has reached an

agreement in principle to sell BASS, LLC to a group of investors led by

Jerry McKinnis, Jim Copeland and Don Logan, the former chairman of the

Media and Communications Group at then AOL Time Warner Inc.

BASS is the largest membership organization of

bass anglers in the U.S. with more than 500,000 members. Purchased by

ESPN in 2001, it includes several media platforms, including three

magazines and a Web site. The purchasing party will assume ownership of

all BASS' assets after the completion of the sale, terms of which were

not disclosed.

As part of the agreement in principle, BASS's core TV

assets -- the Bassmaster Elite Series and Bassmaster Classic -- will

continue to air on ESPN networks.

