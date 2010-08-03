ESPN Reels in BASS Buyer
Continuing its retreat from the outdoor genre, ESPN has reached an
agreement in principle to sell BASS, LLC to a group of investors led by
Jerry McKinnis, Jim Copeland and Don Logan, the former chairman of the
Media and Communications Group at then AOL Time Warner Inc.
BASS is the largest membership organization of
bass anglers in the U.S. with more than 500,000 members. Purchased by
ESPN in 2001, it includes several media platforms, including three
magazines and a Web site. The purchasing party will assume ownership of
all BASS' assets after the completion of the sale, terms of which were
not disclosed.
As part of the agreement in principle, BASS's core TV
assets -- the Bassmaster Elite Series and Bassmaster Classic -- will
continue to air on ESPN networks.
