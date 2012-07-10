ESPN Reaches Multiyear Extension With Stuart Scott

ESPN has reached a multiyear extension with one of its

longtime anchors, Stuart Scott.





The extension comes on the heels of the network losing two of its prominent

female personalities, ErinAndrews and MichelleBeadle, who left for Fox Sports and NBCUniversal, respectively.





Scott came to ESPN in 1993 to help launch its sister station, ESPN2. Next month

will mark 19 years at the Worldwide Leader. Scott is best known for as time as

a SportsCenter anchor; he has also hosted numerous studio shows for the

NFL and NBA.





Scott has been battling cancer since January 2011, and has largely been absent

from ESPN airwaves in recent months.



