ESPN Reaches Media Rights Deal for Orange Bowl

ESPN has agreed to a multiyear rights deal with the NCAA's Atlantic Coast Conference for the Orange Bowl, giving the network rights another bowl game expected to be part of the new college football playoff system.

Like its agreements with the Rose and Sugar Bowls, ESPN's deal runs for 12 years, beginning January 2015.

Rights include television, ESPN Radio, ESPN Mobile TV and on smartphones, tablets, online and on Xbox LIVE, via WatchESPN. Additionally, ESPN will distribute the Orange Bowl on ESPN 3D and around the world via ESPN International.

As with the others, ESPN will have the rights to the Orange Bowl each year no matter what is determined to be the exact postseason bowl rotation as part of the future format. As of now, the playoff system would feature six bowl games. The Orange Bowl is expected to be one of the bowls that will rotate as a host for a national semifinal game.

"A game pitting the ACC champion against the SEC, Big Ten or Notre Dame ensures a great match up for sports fans," said John Skipper, ESPN president and Disney Media Networks cochairman. "The Orange Bowl has a great history and we are very proud to be part of extending that into the next decade."

The Orange Bowl will feature the winner of the ACC against an opponent from the Southeastern Conference (SEC), Big Ten Conference or Notre Dame, which is an independent. The game will be played either Dec. 31 or Jan. 1.