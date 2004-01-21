ESPN Re-Signs Chyron

Chyron Corp. and ESPN have reached an agreement whereby Chyron’s "Duet" graphics platform will continue to be used for the sports network’s field-playout system.

The system includes a two-channel system with clips and additional hard-drive capacity, along with Chyron’s new C-Mix time-line-controlled layering mixer. Chyron Lyric software will be used for real-time playout as well as for off-line content creation.

Chyron expects the truck market to be busy in the next few months. It estimates that more than 200 systems in live-event trucks will need to be replaced. For now, Chyron is focusing on ESPN.

"We’re pleased that the combination of Duet and our commitment for ongoing support and training led ESPN to continue using Chyron for field production," says Chyron VP Bill Hendler.