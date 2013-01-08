ESPN Not Renewing Rob Parker's Contract
ESPN has decided not to renew the recently-suspended Rob
Parker's contract, which expired at the end of last month.
Last month, Parker was suspended for 30 days following
racially-charged comments he made on Dec. 13 during ESPN 2's morning debate
program, First Take, about
Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III, who is African-American.
"Evaluating our needs and his work, including his
recent RGIII comments, we decided not to renew," said an ESPN
spokesperson.
Parker appeared on numerous ESPN programs, including First
Take, SportsCenter and Around the Horn, and was a frequent
contributor to ESPN.com.
