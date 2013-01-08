ESPN Not Renewing Rob Parker's Contract

ESPN has decided not to renew the recently-suspended Rob

Parker's contract, which expired at the end of last month.

Last month, Parker was suspended for 30 days following

racially-charged comments he made on Dec. 13 during ESPN 2's morning debate

program, First Take, about

Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III, who is African-American.

"Evaluating our needs and his work, including his

recent RGIII comments, we decided not to renew," said an ESPN

spokesperson.

Parker appeared on numerous ESPN programs, including First

Take, SportsCenter and Around the Horn, and was a frequent

contributor to ESPN.com.