ESPN Masses at CES

It wasn't too long ago that the only television-industry types who attended the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas were strictly of the techie variety.

Say hello to a couple of TV set manufacturer execs, drool over some new-fangled gadget, and enjoy some sun and fun in Vegas.

But now, with the way programming is delivered and watched changing dramatically--and new hardware developments seeming to emerge every other day--the TV industry has started sending armies of representatives to the CES gathering.

Check out ESPN’s history: In 2002, the network sent 6 people, last year about 20. This year, when the company has video game, wireless, HD, broadband and on-demand businesses to consider? 90.

That’s about as many reps as the sports behemoth sends to the must-attend cable conclave hosted by the National Cable & Telecommunications Assocation in April.