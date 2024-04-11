ESPN, Manning Brothers Extend Partnership Agreement
‘Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli’ to continue as part of long-term deal
ESPN has extended its multiplatform media rights production partnership with Peyton and Eli Manning’s Omaha Productions, which includes the network’s Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli simulcast.
The nine-year deal, which runs through 2034, also includes an extension of Omaha’s sports docuseries Peyton’s Places and Eli’s Places. The agreement, which follows an original three-year agreement in 2021 and an extension announced in 2022, will continue to grow the successful content partnership between ESPN and Omaha, which will include opportunities for other collaborations across multiple platforms, said the network.
Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, which won the 2022 Sports Emmy for Outstanding Live Series, appears opposite Monday Night Football on ESPN2 and blends real-time analysis with commentary from the brothers and former NFL quarterbacks.
