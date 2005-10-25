ESPN Makes Its (Wireless) Move
The much-anticipated mobile phone service that ESPN will roll out nationally next February will begin a trial in four markets Nov. 1.
ESPN fans in Austin, Tex.; Minneapolis; Reno, Nev.; and San Antonio will be able to purchase Mobile ESPN products and services at Best Buy stores.
Best Buy will also offer the phones on a national basis as the service becomes available.
The service will employ Sprint's network and will be available on an ESPN Mobile-branded Sanyo handset.
Mobile ESPN service will be available for purchase online at mobileespn.com in time for the holiday selling season. --John Eggerton contributed to this report.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.