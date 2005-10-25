ESPN Makes Its (Wireless) Move

The much-anticipated mobile phone service that ESPN will roll out nationally next February will begin a trial in four markets Nov. 1.

ESPN fans in Austin, Tex.; Minneapolis; Reno, Nev.; and San Antonio will be able to purchase Mobile ESPN products and services at Best Buy stores.

Best Buy will also offer the phones on a national basis as the service becomes available.

The service will employ Sprint's network and will be available on an ESPN Mobile-branded Sanyo handset.

Mobile ESPN service will be available for purchase online at mobileespn.com in time for the holiday selling season. --John Eggerton contributed to this report.

