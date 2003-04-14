ESPN lands Wimbledon deal
ESPN is the new cable home for the Wimbledon Championship tennis tournament through 2006.
The new four-year deal with The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club,
which has been in the works for months, was formally unveiled Monday.
The deal, said to be worth about $6 million annually, gives ESPN rights to 120
hours of coverage, including one women's and one men's semifinal game.
It also covers coverage for ESPN HD, video-on-demand content, ESPN's
Spanish-language service, broadband and interactive components.
NBC recently reupped its deal for the broadcast rights. Turner Network Television was formerly the
cable carrier.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.