ESPN lands Wimbledon deal

ESPN is the new cable home for the Wimbledon Championship tennis tournament through 2006.

The new four-year deal with The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club,

which has been in the works for months, was formally unveiled Monday.

The deal, said to be worth about $6 million annually, gives ESPN rights to 120

hours of coverage, including one women's and one men's semifinal game.

It also covers coverage for ESPN HD, video-on-demand content, ESPN's

Spanish-language service, broadband and interactive components.

NBC recently reupped its deal for the broadcast rights. Turner Network Television was formerly the

cable carrier.