ESPN Kicks Off Sixth Annual 'Jimmy V Week' Nov. 27

ESPN will kick off its sixth annual "Jimmy V Week for Cancer Research" on Nov. 27. The weeklong initiative raises awareness and collects donations for The V Foundation for Cancer Research.

The foundation is named for Jimmy Valvano, former North Carolina State men's basketball coach and ESPN commentator, who passed away from bone cancer in 1993.

"Jimmy V Week" will begin Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. ET, with a simulcast of Jim Valvano's memorable 1993 ESPYs speech across ESPN domestic media networks, as well as on the ABC SuperSign in New York's Times Square. The 13-minute speech, which will feature an introduction by cancer survivors ESPN's Stuart Scott and NFL player Mark Herzlich, will also be available throughout the week on ESPN.com, ESPN3 and jimmyv.org.

Throughout the week, programming will geared towards the initiative and will also feature in-game and in-studio public service announcements. Across all ESPN networks, the Bottomline will encourage viewers to help by calling 1-800-4-JIMMY-V, visiting jimmyv.org or texting JimmyV to #80888. The week will conclude with the annual Jimmy V Women's and Men's Basketball Classics on Dec. 3-4.

ESPN's digital assets, ESPN.com, Grantland, espnW, ESPN Deportes and the company's five regional sites will participate as well.

"We remain fully committed to working with The V Foundation to fight this terrible disease, which impacts too many of our fans and members of our ESPN family," said John Skipper, President, ESPN. "In memory of Jim and all of those who've bravely battled cancer -- we'll never give up this fight."

Last year, the "Jimmy V Week" initiative raised a record $1.3 million, bringing the five-year total of contributions to more than $5 million.