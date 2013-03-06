ESPN Keeping Eye on the Ball, Not the Game Behind It

With News Corp. formally announcing the startup of its new

all-sports network, Fox Sports 1, and with NBC Sports Network and CBS Sports

Network continuing to grow their all-sports programming on cable, ESPN has a

bulls-eye on its back.

But ESPN execs are not too worried; network ad revenue dwarfs its current competitors, and media buyers believe it will take some time for Fox Sports 1 to pull any type of significant ad dollars away.

The Disney-owned "Worldwide Leader in Sports" has its own

story to tell to marketers. It was ranked first in "perceived value" in Beta

Research Corp.'s annual Cable Operator Evaluation Study for the 13th

straight year, with 95% of cable operators describing ESPN as "very important"

for subscriber retention and acquisition. And, according to comScore, ESPN

Digital Media accounted for 29% of all sports category usage across digital

platforms in January.

If ESPN execs are sweating over their newest competitor, it's

not evident when talking to Ed Erhardt, president of ESPN global customer

marketing and sales, who recently spoke about the company's newest rival, and

how ESPN ad sales are performing in first quarter. An edited transcript

follows.

How do you see the

Fox Sports 1 start-up and the increased competition from NBC Sports Network and

CBS Sports Network impacting ESPN ad sales?

We sell who we are and will continue to do so. We have a brand that's long

established, a multimedia brand with sizable audience of both men and women.

While Fox or the others focus on how they will position themselves to sell

against us with their sports networks, we consider our sales competition to be

much broader than those all-sports networks. We include the broadcast networks

in primetime, Facebook, Google and Sports

Illustrated as competitors too. There are a wide variety of players who

want to go after the large piece of overall media pie that sports advertising

is. We are not an emerging brand like some of these competitors are. We are not

focusing on them. We are keeping our eye on the direction we are going in. We

are selling commercials for our programming across all screens because viewers

are watching sports on all screens. That's our ad focus.

Where do you stand

on NBA sales for regular season and the playoffs? Have lower ratings this

season compared to last season had any impact on ad sales?

Advertiser demand for NBA inventory is strong and sales have been very

active. A lot of the larger market teams are playing well and that helps viewer

interest and ad sales. In April, May and June the NBA playoffs is the highest

rated sports programming on television. Last year was an extraordinary year for

NBA telecasts. The labor stoppage created a pent-up demand among fans and

ratings reflected that with much more viewership once the delayed season

started. After the strong year last season, some ratings decline was

inevitable. But we are seeing signs of strong advertiser demand for the

playoffs, particularly in the movie studio category. We offer four exclusive

windows for studios in the playoffs, which are packages that include

commercials, integrations and other opportunities. All four of those windows in

the movie category are sold out through the playoffs and NBA finals on ABC.

The Major League

Baseball regular season has not started yet, but where do you stand on MLB ad

sales?

Our MLB regular season inventory is extremely well sold. We've had MLB on

ESPN for a very long time so there are a number of advertisers who are in every

year. We also sold a lot of MLB inventory in last year's upfront for this

season. In addition, the MLB organization also does a good job of getting their

official partners to advertise with us and the scatter market right now for

sports is active. Actually, we really don't have too much MLB inventory left to

sell.

You lost State Farm

as the official sponsor of the MLB All-Star Game Home Run Derby, which you televise. Have you signed on a

replacement yet?

We are still talking with MLB about who the new sponsor will be and aren't

ready to make any announcement yet.

How do you see the

sports market playing out in the upfront this year?

Sports will again fare very well in the upfront. As DVR viewing of TV

programming approaches 50%, there will be a continued demand by advertisers for

live sports programming. And as the ad industry gets more comfortable buying

across multiple screens and platforms it will bode well for ESPN. Most of the

deals we are doing now with advertisers include buys across all screens where

we show our programming, including live telecasts.

ESPN Friday Night Fights returned in January for its 15th season. How are ad sales

for those telecasts?

These telecasts have been a nice little gem for us in terms of

advertising. Corona is the presenting sponsor for the telecasts on both ESPN2

and ESPN Deportes. A few years ago, boxing was a hard sell, but it has become a

good programming showcase for us on Friday nights and advertisers have come

back. We have televised some good matches with undefeated boxers in different

weight classes. More advertisers are open to advertising on boxing telecasts

and are recognizing the value of reaching out to multicultural audiences who

watch these telecasts.

SportsCenter

telecasts can be found almost around the clock on ESPN today. How is advertiser

demand?

The addition of the midnight SportsCenter turned out to be a good new

window of revenue for us. Advertisers like SportsCenter

and for many advertisers it has become a core part of their overall buy. Our

morning show First Take on ESPN2,

which we revamped last summer has also been selling well.