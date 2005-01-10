ESPN International Goes to the Hoop

ESPN International will televise up to 51 live National Basketball Association games per season to Latin America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Africa and the Pacific Rim as part of a new multiyear TV-rights-renewal deal with the league.

Also as part of the agreement, the network will also televise up to 19 WNBA games, as well as ancillary programs such as NBA Action, WNBA Action and NBA Shootaround.

The rights renewal cements a relationship between NBA International and the NBA, which dates back to 1990, marking 15 consecutive years of NBA telecasts on the network.

ESPN International is a division of ESPN Inc. The network has full or part ownership of 30 other networks and businesses, putting the ESPN brand in more than 190 countries and territories.