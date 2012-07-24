ESPN Inks Van Pelt to Multiyear Extension

ESPN has signed another of its notable personalities to a

new deal, agreeing to a multiyear extension with Scott Van Pelt.

As part of the new deal, Van Pelt's responsibilities will expand

to regular appearances on College GameDay.

Van Pelt will travel to some of GameDay

on-site locations, adding features, interviews and game day reports. He will

also be part of ESPN's BCS coverage and

remain among the network's rotation of SportsCenter

anchors for the 11 a.m. (ET)

broadcasts.

Van Pelt will remain as the lead reporter and host for the

network's major golf coverage, which includes the Masters and both the U.S.

and British Open.

"Scott's versatility makes him a valuable member of the ESPN

team and we're pleased he's staying with us," said Mark Gross, senior VP

and executive producer, production. "The GameDay opportunity provides Scott with yet another platform

on which to express his enthusiasm, insight and opinion."

"The things I got to do, and the people I got to do them

with, ultimately I couldn't walk away from," added Van Pelt, who also hosts a

weekday radio show, the Scott Van Pelt

Show on ESPN Radio, that is simulcast

on ESPNews.

Van Pelt joined ESPN in 2001.

It has been a busy year for ESPN, as notables Jim Rome,

Michelle Beadle and Erin Andrews have left the network, while Stuart Scott, Mel

Kiper, Adam Schefter, John Clayton and Ed Werder have inked extensions.