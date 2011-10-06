ESPN Ends Relationship With Hank Williams, Jr.
ESPN has severed ties with Hank Williams, Jr. after the
country singer compared President Obama to Hitler during Fox & Friends Monday morning.
"We have decided to part ways with Hank Williams, Jr. We
appreciate his contributions over the past years," ESPN said in a statement
Thursday. "The success of Monday Night Football has always been about
the games and that will continue."
Following Monday's remarks on Fox News, ESPN pulled
Williams' introduction song from Monday
Night Football.
On Williams' Website (http://www.hankjr.com/),
however, he claims it was his decision to pull his song from being used on ESPN
for the rest of the season.
"After reading hundreds of e-mails, I have made MY
decision," Williams posted on the site. "By pulling my opening Oct 3rd, You
(ESPN) stepped on the Toes of The First Amendment
Freedom of Speech, so therefore Me, My Song, and All My Rowdy Friends are OUT
OF HERE. It's been a great run."
Williams' offending remarks came when talking about Obama
and Speaker John Boehner's diplomacy golf outing, saying it "would be like
Hitler playing golf with Netanyahu," referring to the Israeli prime minister.
