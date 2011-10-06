ESPN Ends Relationship With Hank Williams, Jr.

ESPN has severed ties with Hank Williams, Jr. after the

country singer compared President Obama to Hitler during Fox & Friends Monday morning.

"We have decided to part ways with Hank Williams, Jr. We

appreciate his contributions over the past years," ESPN said in a statement

Thursday. "The success of Monday Night Football has always been about

the games and that will continue."

Following Monday's remarks on Fox News, ESPN pulled

Williams' introduction song from Monday

Night Football.

On Williams' Website (http://www.hankjr.com/),

however, he claims it was his decision to pull his song from being used on ESPN

for the rest of the season.

"After reading hundreds of e-mails, I have made MY

decision," Williams posted on the site. "By pulling my opening Oct 3rd, You

(ESPN) stepped on the Toes of The First Amendment

Freedom of Speech, so therefore Me, My Song, and All My Rowdy Friends are OUT

OF HERE. It's been a great run."

Williams' offending remarks came when talking about Obama

and Speaker John Boehner's diplomacy golf outing, saying it "would be like

Hitler playing golf with Netanyahu," referring to the Israeli prime minister.