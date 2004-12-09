ESPN Deportes Simulcasts Earnhardt Flick

ESPN Deportes, the Spanish-language network launched this year by ESPN, will simulcast the sports channel's original racing-themed movie, 3, when it premieres on ESPN Saturday Dec. 11, at 9 p.m.

The movie, about the life and career of the late NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt (his car number was 3), will feature Spanish-language subtitles on ESPN Deportes, the first such subtitled simulcast for an ESPN original movie.

Starring Barry Pepper (We Were Soldiers, Saving Private Ryan) and produced by the actor and Orly Adelson, 3 traces Earnhardt's career from his native North Carolina to NASCAR stardom.