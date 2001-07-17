ESPN debuts channel on DirecTV Interactive

ESPN, DirecTV, and Wink Communications have unveiled

ESPN Today, the first sports service on DirecTV's

recently launched Interactive service.

ESPN Today provides text and graphics of sports stories, scores, and stats, and offers links which directly tune to ESPN networks. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ESPN Today is the third content channel to be offered by DirecTV Interactive service, which is available for free to more than two million DirectTV customers equipped with DirecTV Interactive-enabled receivers. Wink provides the receiver software. - Richard Tedesco