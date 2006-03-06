ESPN Creating SportsCenterU

The ESPN brand just keeps growing. On the heels of the one-year anniversary of ESPNU March 4, ESPN announced it will launch SportsCenterU Aug. 28 on the college sports net.

The hour college sports news and highlight show will focus on reports of the day from men’s and women’s intercollegiate athletics including football, basketball, softball, baseball, lacrosse, volleyball, wrestling, and hockey.

The show is modeled on ESPN’s SportsCenter franchise, will be based in Bristol, Conn., and will be air Monday-Friday from 11 p.m. to Midnight ET, with encore presentations the next morning.

“SportsCenterU is the next logical step in the evolving success of ESPNU,” said Burke Magnus, VP/general manager, ESPNU. “By creating the first daily news and information franchise for college sports, we will dramatically enhance our already strong lineup of live events, unique specials, and original programming.” Magnus added there are plans to spread SportsCenterU content across other ESPN outlets.