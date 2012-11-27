ESPN Commits $1 Million to Cancer Research to Begin 'Jimmy V Week'
With Tuesday being the kick-off to ESPN's "Jimmy V Week
for Cancer Research," the company's executive chairman George Bodenheimer
announced that ESPN will donate $1 million to the V Foundation for Cancer
Research.
The dollars are earmarked for The Foundation's endowment
fund, which helps cover operating costs, enabling all of the
week's cash donations to go directly to research.
Bodenheimer, who's also a member of The V Foundation's board
of directors, said, "It's fitting for ESPN to make this commitment as we
begin 'Jimmy V Week,' when our employees and sports fans are passionate in
joining together to make a difference to beat this disease."
Jimmy V Week is the network's annual week-long campaign to
raise awareness and collect donations for cancer research. It is named after
former N.C. State basketball coach and ESPN commentator Jimmy Valvano, who passed from bone
cancer in 1993.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.