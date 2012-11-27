ESPN Commits $1 Million to Cancer Research to Begin 'Jimmy V Week'

With Tuesday being the kick-off to ESPN's "Jimmy V Week

for Cancer Research," the company's executive chairman George Bodenheimer

announced that ESPN will donate $1 million to the V Foundation for Cancer

Research.

The dollars are earmarked for The Foundation's endowment

fund, which helps cover operating costs, enabling all of the

week's cash donations to go directly to research.

Bodenheimer, who's also a member of The V Foundation's board

of directors, said, "It's fitting for ESPN to make this commitment as we

begin 'Jimmy V Week,' when our employees and sports fans are passionate in

joining together to make a difference to beat this disease."

Jimmy V Week is the network's annual week-long campaign to

raise awareness and collect donations for cancer research. It is named after

former N.C. State basketball coach and ESPN commentator Jimmy Valvano, who passed from bone

cancer in 1993.